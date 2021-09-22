Pac-12 Hotline: Here's why the Pac-12 should push to delay playoff expansion

On Tuesday, the conference commissioners and university presidents in charge of the College Football Playoff will decide whether to expand the event to 12 teams in time for the 2023 season, or the 2026 season — or whether to pause the process altogether.

The Pac-12, which will be represented by commissioner George Kliavkoff and Washington State president Kirk Schulz, is expected to support a pause.

It’s the right move for the conference — the only move for the conference.

There are too many unknowns about the consequences of the 12-team model and too few knowns about alternate formats, including an eight-team model.

Should the Power Five champions have automatic bids?

Should the top four teams be awarded home games in the quarterfinals?

What role will the Rose Bowl play in the event?

What about brutal winter weather on northern campuses?

And which media company — or companies — will pay for the expanded event?