Pac-12 Hotline: History of diversity gives way to a lineup of all white coaches

And for decades, the Pac-12 has been the unquestioned leader in diversity hiring in college football, where the national canvass has been deplorably white.

Currently, the conference has four Black head coaches: Stanford’s David Shaw, ASU’s Herm Edwards, Colorado’s Karl Dorrell and Washington’s Jimmy Lake.

The Big 12 and SEC don’t have any.

The combination of institutional willingness to hire Black coaches and the history of their success doesn’t suggest foundational reasons for the current lack of diversity on the basketball side.

How does Raveling, now 83, view the situation? The Hotline was unable to reach him for comment.

We also sought context from the conference’s three Black athletic directors (ASU’s Ray Anderson, Stanford’s Bernard Muir and UCLA’s Martin Jarmond), but all politely declined to comment.

In addition, Craig Robinson, the former Oregon State coach who heads the powerful National Association of Basketball Coaches, declined to comment on the Pac-12 because of his ties to the conference.

(Of note: The conference office plays no official role in hiring at the campus level — for any positions — but is available for consultation.)