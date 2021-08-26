Pac-12 Hotline: If conference decides to expand, one school makes sense — and it's not in the Big 12

The Pac-12 is expected to announce by the end of the week whether or not it will pursue expansion. Based on the dearth of obvious options and its alliance with the Big Ten and ACC — an alliance designed to provide stability to a roiling landscape — the overwhelming consensus among industry sources is that the conference will stand on 12.

But the Hotline endeavors to examine all major issues from every possible angle.

To that end, we imagined an alternate universe in which the Pac-14 was deemed inevitable.

Which schools should the conference add?

Whereas Colorado and Utah were obvious fits a decade ago, no current options clearly meet the economic and institutional standards.

That’s fine. Because in our expansion universe, the Pac-12 would have made the decision to invite at least two flawed candidates — it would have adjusted the barriers for entry.

We also sought help from Navigate, a longtime Hotline partner that specializes in data analytics and provides strategic advice to clients in the sports and entertainment worlds. (Navigate has worked with several Power Five conferences and numerous major college schools.)