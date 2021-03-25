Pac-12 Hotline investigation: Future of Pac-12 Networks in doubt as sports media world threatens to leave conference behind

The third option would be the most lucrative but is also the trickiest to accomplish.

The Tier 1 agreements with ESPN and Fox expire in the summer of 2024 — the same end-point as the Pac-12 Networks distribution agreements with Comcast, DISH and others.

But 40 months is a long time to wait for a conference that already lags many of its peers by tens of millions of dollars annually in media rights revenue.

Industry experts and conference sources believe the Pac-12 cannot sit back as the resource gap expands.

In their view, Scott’s successor, who’s expected to be in place this summer, should immediately begin conversations with current media partners and scour the marketplace to assess the demand for Pac-12 content.

Whether ESPN and Fox would be willing to rip up the current deals is not known. But one source, who has spent a lifetime in the sports-media space, offered the following assessment: “It’s all solvable.”

An expedited Tier 1 negotiation could allow the Pac-12’s next contract cycle to begin in 2023, providing the athletic departments with needed cash 12 months ahead of schedule.

“They need to go early because the situation is getting worse,’’ a source said.