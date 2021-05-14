Pac-12 Hotline: Is George Kliavkoff the right pick for Pac-12 commissioner?

That said, nothing in Kliavkoff’s background necessarily precludes him from reinvigorating the Pac-12 immediately and positioning the conference for long-haul success. Because for all the emphasis placed on football success and revenue generation, the Pac-12, first and foremost, must fix its culture.

And you don’t need to know all the CFP expansion scenarios to do that.

The Pac-12 needs trust and honesty and collaboration.

It needs the conference office to be fully committed to serving the campuses, and it needs the campuses to openly accept the help.

It needs a commissioner who listens to every athletic director, who values their opinions, and then makes tough decisions.

“It’s not rocket science,” said an industry source who has known Kliavkoff for years and is familiar with the Pac-12’s inner-working. “But you have to get everybody in the boat together, and then you have to lead.

“George is a smart guy; he has a lot of horsepower, but he’s not going to take an I-know-better-than-you approach.”

So much of Kliavkoff’s success hinges on his ability to get the conference moving together, and he has one major advantage in that regard: A willing audience.