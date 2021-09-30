Pac-12 Hotline: It's elimination Saturday for three conference teams

Nine need-to-knows entering Week 5 in Pac-12 football:

1. Hello, goodbye. If recent conference history is our guide, then it’s elimination Saturday for three teams sitting on 1-3 records. Cal, Colorado and Washington State are one loss away from getting booted from the bowl picture.

Yes, there are two months remaining, but 1-4 is a hole from which there is seemingly no escape. That’s not mere Hotline theory, either. It’s established conference precedent.

In the decade since Pac-12 expansion, 11 teams have gotten off to 1-4 starts (or worse). None of them qualified for the postseason.

In fact, the most dramatic turnaround only resulted in a final record of 4-8, which is two wins short of the total required for bowl bids.

(Please note: We excluded the 2020 season from our calculations.)

At least one team will end this weekend in the 1-4 hole, because Cal and Washington State collide in Berkeley for three presumably desperate hours.

And it will take an unprecedented step for Colorado to avoid the 1-4 fate. The Buffaloes have never beaten their opponent this week, USC.