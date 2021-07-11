Pac-12 Hotline mailbag: Expansion options and the NIL slippery slope

It’s one thing to host a recruit during the dead period; it’s quite another to arrange payment for the flight, hotel, etc.

For all that has been reported, we still don’t know the extent of the material in the dossier or the degree to which additional incriminating evidence has surfaced.

But in our view, the optics would be worse for ASU than the sanctions.

Brazen disregard for recruiting rules specifically implemented to keep staff and athletes safe during a public health crisis would be next-level stuff.

The matter would zoom past the standard ethical shenanigans and approach a moral transgression: It’s just wrong.

Within the conference, there would be far more outrage than you typically see when cheating occurs, potentially even reaching the level of the presidents and chancellors.

There might even be backlash on ASU’s campus, within the Phoenix media and among some (but assuredly not all) ASU fans.

Oh, and coach Herm Edwards’ reputation would be severely damaged, if not in tatters.

How he could continue as the face of ASU football, as the leader of young men at a public institution, we have no idea.