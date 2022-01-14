Pac-12 Hotline mailbag: George Kliavkoff’s performance, top game of 2022, UW’s new assistant and more

A playoff path might be available to the winner.

Thoughts on length of a new contract for UCLA coach Chip Kelly? — @Neilschoolnik

Who would you hire as defensive coordinator at UCLA? Jimmy Lake? — @solarschmidt

Although it’s hardly guaranteed, my guess is that the Bruins and Kelly will agree to an extension of either three or four years, in addition to the one year remaining on his original deal.

In other words, he will be signed through the 2025 or 2026 seasons.

The key isn’t the annual compensation so much as the buyout terms, in case things turn sideways quickly. How much would the Bruins owe Kelly if, for example, the losses pile up and they make a change just two years from now? They cannot mortgage the future given the athletic department’s massive load of accumulated debt (in excess of $40 million at last count).

If a new deal is reached, check the duration, check the annual salary and then pay close attention to the school’s long-term liability.