Pac-12 Hotline mailbag: How commish should handle Pac-12 Networks, late kickoffs, CFP expansion and more

The benefit to this approach is as simple as supply and demand: Waiting for the current rights cycle to end in the summer of 2024 would allow the conference to hit the open market — any interested media company could bid on the content.

2. Ask the Pac-12 Networks distribution partners (Comcast, DISH, etc) to rip up the current deals now, which would make sense only if the Pac-12 does the same with its Tier 1 partners.

There is no reason to change the Pac-12 Networks distribution deals and not the Tier 1 agreements, as well.

If the conference decides changes are necessary sooner than later, it would be best served by a complete distribution overhaul in which ESPN (or Fox) buys all the football and basketball inventory and the Pac-12 Networks remain as a digital outlet for the Olympic sports.

The limiting factor with renegotiating early is that you can only deal with existing partners, thereby limiting competition.

My hunch is the Pac-12 will hunker down and wait to hit the open market.