Pac-12 Hotline: March Madness rolls on without the Pac-12 (and the West Coast)

Each unit will be worth $340,000 next year. That’s $2.4 million in total.

Over the course of the six-year payout cycle, each unit collected will carry a future value of approximately $2 million for the conference.

So seven units translates to $14 million over time, to be split evenly among the 12 schools.

3. Arizona’s ouster

Watching the game without knowing the seeds, you would have thought Arizona was the No. 5 and Houston the No. 1.

The Cougars led for the entire game and by double digits for the majority of the stretch run.

On Friday, the Hotline attempted to explain why that was the case. In summary, it wasn’t one thing; it was a handful of things, including:

The injury to Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa; a poor matchup that exposed the Wildcats’ flaws (to name one: the lack of NCAA experience); an under-seeded opponent; and the inflated expectations for Arizona that were rooted in its dominance of a mediocre conference.

The Wildcats needed overtime to repel the No. 9 seed (TCU) in the second round and then were dispatched by the No. 5 in the Sweet 16.