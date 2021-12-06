Pac-12 Hotline: Mario Cristobal departs, here's our strategy for the vacancy

BYU coach Kalani Sitake: His work in Provo the past two seasons has been impressive, and like Cristobal, he favors physical over finesse. Was 5-0 against the Pac-12 this season and accomplished something the Ducks did not: He beat Utah. His recruiting connections within the Polynesian communities in Utah, Southern California and the Pacific Islands would ensure the Ducks are well stocked on the lines of scrimmage. Ties to Oregon or the West Coast: Sitake attended BYU and served one season as Oregon State’s defensive coordinator (under Gary Andersen). His entire coaching career has been spent West of the Rockies.

Former coach Chris Petersen: There is a 0.001% chance of this happening, but the reward is so immense that the Ducks must make the call. Ties to Oregon or the West Coast: Petersen spent six seasons as Oregon’s receivers coach under Mike Bellotti. Supposedly, he spent time coaching one of the Ducks’ chief rivals, but we’re attempting to confirm that rumor.