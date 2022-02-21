Pac-12 Hotline: NCAA seeds, thriller in Tucson and WSU misses its chance

But after weekend sweeps — ASU over the Oregon schools; Utah in the Bay Area — both teams have unlocked momentum at just the right time for the Pac-12 tournament.

The late-season upturn in Tempe should end any speculation about coach Bobby Hurley’s future. Even through the most turbulent stretches, the Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9) have given maximum effort. Lately, they have mustered the execution to match.

UCLA’s depth shines

A 26-point home win over Washington isn’t cause for pause — until you examine the boxscore.

The Bruins were without Johnny Juzang (hip injury) and received just 10 combined points from Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell. Yet they polished off the Huskies with no trouble.

Why? Because wing Jaylen Clark, who replaced Juzang in the lineup, and reserve guard David Singleton combined for 47 points on 19-of-26 shooting.

Put another way: The No. 6 and 7 scorers on UCLA’s roster were good enough to generate almost as many points as Washington’s entire team (50).

That depth will serve the Bruins well in the postseason.

Stanford slides to the brink