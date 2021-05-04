Pac-12 Hotline: Odds on candidates, preferred models and unusual scenarios

This would be the CEO of a sporting goods company.

This would be someone far, far outside the box — and, in that regard, entirely predictable for the Pac-12.

Package deal: 20/1

In this scenario, the presidents name a commissioner from the sports business world and a second executive from the college sports space to serve as the primary contact to the campuses, particularly on football.

How the role would be framed (co-commissioner, special advisor, liaison), we’re not sure. But according to sources, the approach has been discussed, with Turnkey reaching out to potential candidates.

We’re fairly confident the conference will end up hiring one person: a commissioner in the traditional sense.

Commissioner named before May 17: 5/2

Why the 17th? Because the Pac-12 presidents are scheduled to hold their annual spring meeting that day.

We don’t believe a vote is on the agenda, but the meeting itself provides us with a benchmark and just might lend internal urgency to the process.

Commissioner named after May 31: 100/1