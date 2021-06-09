Pac-12 Hotline: On his way out, Larry Scott blames schools, not his policies, for conference’s shortcomings

Unless, of course, you don’t care.

And why should Scott care? He’s heading out the door having earned about $45 million in salary during his tenure at the Pac-12.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 Networks … his baby … have paid each school just $20 million over that time.

There are other instances in the AP interview in which Scott deflects blame or spouts his talking points, but we’ll address only one.

He was asked the following: "What do you think the Pac-12 could have done under you leadership to help better position the conference’s football programs to be more successful?"

Here’s the response:

"I’m sure looking back we could probably identify some small things we would have done differently, but all the strategies around football and other sports were in alignment with all of our schools and our football coaches. USC, Oregon, Stanford, Washington not getting to the playoffs more often or winning has very little to do with the conference office. Between compliance issues, coaching changes and other things, some of our traditional powerhouses have struggled the last few years, and that’s hurt the league overall."