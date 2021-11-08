Pac-12 Hotline: Oregon and Utah remain on top of power ratings; Colorado rises and Stanford slips

The Ducks and Utes have taken charge of their divisions:

1. Oregon (8-1, 5-1)

Last week: 1. Result: Won at Washington 26-16

Next up: vs. Washington State (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Line: Oregon -14

Comment: The way things are going, the showdown in Salt Lake City will mean everything for the College Football Playoff and nothing for the Pac-12 divisions. The Ducks and Utes will have multi-game leads if they win this week.

2. Utah (6-3, 5-1)

Last week: 2. Result: Won at Stanford 52-7

Next up: at Arizona (noon., Pac-12 Networks). Line: Utah -25

Comment: If you’re curious: Tavion Thomas was a three-star recruit out of Dayton; he had scholarship offers from Ohio State and Oklahoma but picked Cincinnati; he played in four games for UC, then went the junior college route and landed at Utah, where he joins the list of high-impact reclamation projects during the Kyle Whittingham era.