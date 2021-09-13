Pac-12 Hotline: Oregon claims top spot as Arizona tumbles in conference power ratings

Last week: 6

Result: Beat Hawaii 45-27

Next up: vs. Idaho (12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks/Oregon only)

Comment: Jonathan Smith made the right call with Chance Nolan, who was efficient (21 of 29) and had zero interceptions. If the quarterback play is merely neutral the rest of the way, the Beavers have a chance for the postseason.

7. Stanford (1-1/1-0)

Last week: 10

Result: Won at USC 42-28

Next up: at Vanderbilt (5 p.m., ESPNU)

Comment: Not unlike the start of the 2015 season, when Stanford pulled a no-show on offense at Northwestern and beat the Trojans decisively in the Coliseum two weeks later — en route to winning the conference title.

8. Colorado (1-1)

Last week: 7

Result: Lost to Texas A&M 10-7

Next up: vs. Minnesota (10 a.m., Pac-12 Networks)