Pac-12 Hotline: Oregon on top as Utah, WSU rise and Arizona State tumbles in power ratings

Line: Oregon State -12

Comment: We thought the Beavers were beyond the point of experiencing all-systems breakdowns. But the effort in Berkeley was so poor that we wonder if they’re capable of staying within a game of Oregon and creating a make-or-break finale.

6. Arizona State (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: 4

Result: Lost to Washington State 34-21

Next up: vs. USC (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Line: ASU -10

Comment: With each passing week, the Herm Edwards era looks worse in comparison to the Todd Graham era. And the Todd Graham era did not include an NCAA investigation into deplorable recruiting transgressions that could kneecap the program for years to come.

7. USC (4-4, 3-3)

Last week: 8

Result: Beat Arizona 41-34

Next up: at Arizona State (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Line: USC +10