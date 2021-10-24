Pac-12 Hotline: Oregon schools lead the North after impressive victories

After weeks of narrow losses and mounting criticism, Wilcox collected his first conference (and first FBS) victory of the season. That the opponent was Colorado makes little difference — the Bears needed a win and a complete performance, and they got both. Dickert deserves mention for guiding WSU’s players through midseason tumult thrust upon them by their former coach. We don’t usually honor two coaches but thought the circumstances this week justified a special exemption.

Survival of the week: Washington

The Huskies came perilously close to the ultimate ignominy: Becoming the first team in more than two calendar years to lose to Arizona. Down 16-7 entering the fourth quarter, they rallied with two touchdown drives to seal a narrow victory and prevent fan frustration from boiling over. Now 2-2 in conference, UW is one game out of first place in the loss column.

Stat of the week: Arizona