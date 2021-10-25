Pac-12 Hotline: Oregon schools on top of conference power ratings after key wins

Comment: Had you told us prior to the season that the Beavers would beat USC, Washington and Utah, we would have 1) asked for the coordinates to your universe and 2) expected OSU to have a bowl berth locked up before November. And here they are, on the brink of their first bid in eight years.

3. Utah (4-3, 3-1)

Last week: 2

Result: Lost at Oregon State 42-34

Next up: vs. UCLA (7 p.m., ESPN)

Line: Utah -5.5

Comment: The last time we watched an opponent carve up Utah to the tune of 42 points, 260 yards on the ground and a third-down conversion rate of 63.6%, the Utes were still ramping up their personnel to match the level needed in the Pac-12. Oregon State did to Utah what Utah has done to OSU — and many others — in recent years.

4. Arizona State (5-2, 3-1)

Last week: 3

Result: DNP

Next up: vs. Washington State (noon, FS1)

Line: ASU -15