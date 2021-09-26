Pac-12 Hotline: Oregon State pulverizes USC, Washington escapes and UCLA rolls

Recapping the best and worst from Week Four around the conference …

News of the day: Utah

Crushing development in Salt Lake City, where Utes defensive back Aaron Lowe was killed in a shooting incident early Sunday morning.

Lowe was from Mesquite, Texas, the same hometown as former Utah running back Ty Jordan, who was killed late last year in an accidental shooting.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe,” coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement posted on the Utes’ website. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded by the team.

Our deepest condolences to Lowe’s family and the Utah football program.

Theme of the week: Separation Saturday