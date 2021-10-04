Pac-12 Hotline: Oregon stays on top, ASU climbs to No. 2 in conference power ratings

Line: Stanford +10.5

Comment: David Shaw on the alleged ASU recruiting violations, back in June: “It’s a disrespectful thing to do. That doesn’t sound overly harsh. But for me being a lifer in this profession and a coach’s kid, I believe in respecting our profession and respecting the other people in the profession. Doing things that you’re not supposed to do just to gain an advantage, I take offense to that.” And here we are.

6. USC (3-2/2-2)

Last week: 8

Result: Won at Colorado 37-14

Next up: vs. Utah (5 p.m., Ch. 11)

Line: USC -4

Comment: Calling our shot now: The Trojans absolutely will not give up 40 points at home for the third game in a row. Maybe the Utes get 39. But not 40. No way.

7. Utah (2-2/1-0)

Last week: 6

Result: DNP

Next up: at USC (5 p.m., Ch. 11)

Line: Utah +4