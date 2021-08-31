Pac-12 Hotline: Our 2021 all-conference team projections

The Hotline’s preseason all-conference team features two glaring omissions, both related to injury.

We did not select Washington edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui or Colorado linebacker Nate Landman, who were first-team all-conference picks (by the coaches) last season.

Tupuola-Fetui’s exclusion was a fairly easy call, because the Huskies have not indicated when he’ll return from a torn Achilles, only that he is expected to play at some point.

Landman’s case isn’t as clear. He, too, suffered a ruptured Achilles. But unlike Tupuola-Fetui, who was injured in the spring, Landman’s setback occurred in the regular-season finale eight months ago. He’s practicing with the Buffaloes and expected to play in the season opener.

And yet, we remain slightly skeptical of Landman returning to form quickly enough to make an impact great enough to produce an all-conference season.

Also, the competition is fierce: The linebacker position has as much quality depth as any on defense.

Unsure of Landman’s ability to regain his pre-injury form and given the presence of so many established, healthy players, we excluded him.