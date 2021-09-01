Pac-12 Hotline: Our picks for every game, both divisions and the conference championship

4. Oregon State

Projected record: 6-6/3-6

Wins: at Purdue, vs. Hawaii, vs. Idaho, vs. Washington, at Cal, at Colorado

Losses: at USC, at Washington State, vs. Utah, vs. Stanford, vs. Arizona State, vs. Oregon

Comment: The lack of certainty at quarterback concerns us less than the absence of a No. 1 tailback to replace Jermar Jefferson. The line should be fine, at least on offense. OSU’s ultimate placement in the North hinges primarily on a defense that showed marked improvement in 2019 but faltered last year. It doesn’t need to be an elite unit for the Beavers to hold their own against the best in the conference, but it cannot be a turnstile. On the bright side for OSU: The division is weaker than in pre-COVID years.

5. Stanford

Projected record: 5-7/3-6

Wins: vs. Kansas State, at Vanderbilt, vs. Washington, vs. Oregon State, vs. Cal

Losses: at USC, at UCLA, vs. Oregon, at Arizona State, at Washington State, vs. Utah, vs. Notre Dame