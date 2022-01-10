Pac-12 Hotline: Our ridiculously early Top 25 college football rankings for 2022

15. BYU (10-3): There’s more than enough returning talent for the Cougars to compete for their second-consecutive Pac-12 title.

16. Wisconsin (9-4): We start our evaluation of the Badgers the same way every year: Is there a compelling reason they shouldn’t be slotted in the top-15 or 20. Usually, the answer is no.

17. Oregon (10-4): A series of top recruiting classes seemingly provides a strong base for new coach Dan Lanning, whose first game will be against his former team (Georgia). High-level quarterback play from either Auburn transfer Bo Nix or redshirt freshman Ty Thompson is far from guaranteed, however.

18. Mississippi (10-3): The Lane Train does not stop running because the starting quarterback jumps to the NFL. No, no, no. The Rebels will remain relevant.

19. Pittsburgh (11-3): The top question — who will replace star quarterback Kenny Pickett? — has been solved. His name is Kedon Slovis, and he has thrown a touchdown or two in his time.