Pac-12 Hotline: Over or under? We take a stab at each team's 2021 win total

USC

Over/Under: 9 wins

Our pick: Under

Comment: Perhaps the easiest call on the board, as the Hotline sees little chance of the Trojans winning 10 games even though they don’t play either Washington or Oregon. Why? Because the offensive line is wobbly, because South Bend awaits and because over the course of three months, the Trojans are a mortal lock to lose at least one game they have no business losing. And that would kill the over.

Utah

Over/Under: 8.5 wins

Our pick: Over

Comment: If we had real money at stake and one bet to make, the Utes just might be our pick. The roster is stocked with veterans and the schedule loaded with opportunity: Five home games in conference play, a manageable road lineup and no logistical potholes. Even a split of the BYU and San Diego State duels — both games are on the road — wouldn’t completely derail the drive for nine.

Washington

Over/Under: 9 wins

Our pick: Under