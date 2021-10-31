Pac-12 Hotline: Parity rules, underdogs rise and UW escapes

Team of the week: Cal

The Bears entered the weekend with a weak résumé (wins over Sacramento State and Colorado) and left with an impressive takedown of a North Division co-leader. They rolled up 517 yards of offense, took advantage of three OSU turnovers and churned to a 39-25 victory that significantly widens their path to the postseason.

Team of the season: Washington State

The Cougars (5-4, 4-2) bludgeoned Arizona State for their fourth consecutive conference win and are one victory from both bowl eligibility and control of the division: Beat Oregon in Eugene in two weeks, following a much-needed bye, and WSU would be in first place. Not bad for a team that lost its head coach and four assistants in the middle of the season to an unprecedented situation.

Tribute of the week: No. 22

On the day Utah honored the memory of former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe — both wore that jersey number — the rest of the conference did the same: The hashmarks at the 22 yard-line were painted red on fields throughout the conference.

Flop of the week: Arizona State