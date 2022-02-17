Pac-12 Hotline: Poor nonconference performances could cost Pac-12 on Selection Sunday

2018: 69.8%/3 bids

2019: 61.3%/3 bids

2020: 73.9%/NCAAs canceled

2021: 74%/5 bids

The reason for the connection is clear: In the era of the RPI and now the NET rankings, non-conference success establishes the analytic guardrails for each team. Those guardrails remain in place through the league season, when all results are of the eat-your-own variety.

Essentially, November and December are for building the apartment that will house your teams until Selection Sunday. Thrive early, and your structure is high class. Struggle early, and it’s low rent.

Where do things stand for the Pac-12 this winter? Not good. Not good at all.

The Pac-12’s nonconference win rate is 66.7%, suggesting fewer than four bids are forthcoming.

For those unfamiliar with the NET rankings system, which plays an important role in the NCAA Tournament selection process: The result of each game played falls within one of four quadrants, based on the NET ranking of the opponent and location of the game.