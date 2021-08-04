Pac-12 Hotline: ‘Predatory’ SEC has unified other leagues, Wazzu president says

Schulz is uniquely qualified to assess the Pac-12’s strategic position against the backdrop of realignment. In addition to his role on the conference’s executive committee and the CFP board, he was a university president in the Big 12 (Kansas State) during the expansion cycle a decade ago, when the conference lost Colorado to the Pac-12, Nebraska to the Big Ten and Missouri and Texas A&M to the SEC.

Since news broke last month of Texas and Oklahoma jumping to the SEC, Schulz has spoken to numerous university presidents — both inside and outside the Pac-12 — about potential responses in various regions and leagues.

"I sensed that in the aftermath of the announcement, there was some panic," he said. "But I don’t think that’s the case any longer.

"I have talked to presidents around the country, and what I’ve found is that people are taking a step back and taking a deep breath. They’re saying, ‘Let’s not rush into it and make a hasty judgment.’

"Nobody is on a deadline. At the same time, we don’t want to have our head in the sand and just see where everything is one year later and hope it worked out for the best."

Schulz learned from his tenure at Kansas State that internal alignment is essential for any conference during an expansion wave.