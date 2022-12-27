Pac-12 Hotline: Predicting a UCLA sweep in Pac-12 awards

Fans of the other 11 teams might read this and weep, but the Hotline envisions a UCLA sweep.

Our predictions for postseason awards and all-conference honors …

Coach of the Year: UCLA’s Mick Cronin

The fourth-year coach claimed the award in his first season (2019-20) and will collect his second COY honor after guiding the Bruins — this is Cronin’s most complete team in Westwood — to the regular-season title. We also considered Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, ASU’s Bobby Hurley, Utah’s Craig Smith and Colorado’s Tad Boyle.

Player of the Year: UCLA F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez is the top all-around player in the league: He scores from the paint and the perimeter, distributes, creates and is a tenacious defender. And don’t forget, the coaches (who vote on all the awards and all-conference teams) are willing to consider career accomplishments and loyalty to the sport. Jaquez checks those boxes, as well.

Defensive Player of the Year: UCLA G Jaylen Clark

Most of the impact defenders in the conference are big men, but Clark stands alone for versatility and ability to play bigger than his 6-foot-5 frame. One of two current Bruins (along with Jaquez) who received all-defensive team honors last year.

Freshman of the Year: UCLA G Amari Bailey

The five-star prospect’s production has matched the hype, especially in UCLA’s two conference games (33 points combined against Stanford and Oregon). We envision more of the same as he gains comfort in Cronin’s system and elevates his game to match the pressure of the stretch run.

Transfer of the Year: Washington F Keion Brooks

The former Kentucky starter leads Washington in scoring (16.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.5 rpg) and has shown a knack for setting up teammates. If his 3-point shooting improves, Brooks could make a run at Pac-12 Player of the Year honors.

All-conference selections

First team

UCLA F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Arizona F Azuolas Tubelis

Utah F Branden Carlson

Colorado G K.J. Simpson

USC G Boogie Ellis

Second team

Arizona C Oumar Ballo

Washington F Keion Brooks

WSU F Mouhamed Gueye

UCLA G Jaylen Clark

Arizona State G DJ Horne

All-defensive team

Utah F Branden Carlson

USC F Joshua Morgan

UCLA F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Arizona State G Frankie Collins

UCLA G Jaylen Clark

All-transfer team

Washington F Keion Brooks

Arizona State G Desmond Cambridge

Arizona G Courtney Ramey

Cal G Devin Askew

Arizona State G Frankie Collins

All-freshman team

Oregon C Kel’el Ware

UCLA F Adem Bona

Oregon State G Jordan Pope

USC G Tre White