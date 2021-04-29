Pac-12 Hotline: Presidents considering unprecedented move as commish search reaches fourth month

But the unprecedented, two-person command structure is gaining traction as the best solution for the competing priorities.

“They don’t know what to do,” one source said. “But there is a lot of pressure on the presidents to get someone for the campuses.”

Indeed, Scott’s management style has come under intense criticism in Turnkey’s meetings with campus administrators and various conference stakeholders.

Hired in 2009, he had no background in college sports and was too often viewed by the athletic directors as placing the needs of the conference office — his office — above those of the campuses.

For the better part of his tenure, deep friction existed over the approach to policy-making, conference expenses and overall priorities in San Francisco.

With the conference struggling competitively and financially, the presidents have placed a high priority on improving collaboration between the conference office and the athletic departments.

And with momentous changes coming to college sports in the next three or four years (e.g., compensation for athletes through the use of their name, image and likeness), there is a clear need for expertise in the issues, especially as football is concerned.