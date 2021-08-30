Pac-12 Hotline: Ranking the impact newcomers for all 12 programs

In each of the past three seasons, the most impactful newcomer in the Pac-12 has been a quarterback.

The streak began with the Mustache Man, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew, continued with USC true freshman Kedon Slovis in 2019 and then Washington rookie Dylan Morris, who only played four games last fall but led his team to a division title.

There are more qualified arrivals this season than in the past, thanks to extreme transfer portal churn and the easing of eligibility restrictions, both by the NCAA and the Pac-12.

But as we survey depth charts and assess division contenders for ’21, the Hotline’s crack research staff came to a familiar conclusion: The newcomer most likely to have the greatest impact is a quarterback.

In this case, Salt Lake City is his home base.

Note: We defined newcomers as players or assistant coaches/coordinators who were not with the team last year.

1. Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer. The Baylor transfer, who threw 65 touchdown passes in the Big 12, will start the opener for a team that has everything else in place for a division title. Don’t be surprised if his impact on the conference approaches Minshew’s level, only without the flair.