Pac-12 Hotline: Record TV surplus expected next year, assuming normalcy returns

• The networks are expected to deliver as much revenue as possible to the campuses each year.

• In that regard, pandemic-related adjustments to the Pac-12 calendar created a monumental challenge.

Football games account for less than 5% of the live broadcasts on the networks but approximately 60 percent of the revenue, which typically exceeds $100 million.

In the abbreviated 2020 season, every game but one (Colorado vs. San Diego State) was shown on the ESPN and Fox networks, which generate more revenue for the conference than Pac-12 Networks broadcasts.

As a result, income for the current fiscal year cratered, and Shuken was forced to downsize.

The networks laid off 10 employees and placed more than 60 on furlough. In addition, many open positions haven’t been filled, resulting in a leaner staff — and lower expenses — moving forward.

(The layoffs and furloughs came after Scott approved performance bonuses for executives and mid-level employees.)