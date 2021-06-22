Pac-12 Hotline: Rose Bowl's role a concern as CFP expansion process reaches next stage

The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have approved the next step in the expansion process: a feasibility study to determine the details for the proposed 12-team, four-round event that would transform college football.

Formal approval is expected this fall, with expansion beginning in either the 2023 or 2026 seasons.

Following a meeting Tuesday in Dallas, the presidents who make up the CFP’s Board of Managers issued the following statement via the board’s chair, Mark Keenum of Mississippi State:

“Having heard the presentation made today by the working group, along with the management committee that joined us for today’s meeting, the board has authorized the management committee to begin a summer review phase that will engage other important voices in this matter.

“These include many people on our campuses, such as student-athletes, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives, coaches, and university presidents and chancellors. Their opinions are important, and we want to hear them.

“We have relationships with the bowls and a broadcast partner (ESPN) with whom we will want to consult to explore the feasibility of the 12-team proposal.