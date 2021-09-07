Pac-12 Hotline: Saturday the most important day in Pac-12 football history

In 105 years of Pac-12 football, there has never been a season like 2021.

Never have past struggles and future opportunity collided with such force.

Never have reputation and cash flow teetered to such an extent.

Never, ever, has success on the field connected so directly with success at the negotiating table.

And within this essential fall, one day — Saturday, Sept. 11 — stands as the most significant, with three reputation-shaping games against marquee programs from the SEC and Big Ten:

• Washington’s stunning loss last week might have diminished the public appeal of its duel with Michigan, but the upset actually raised the stakes in the Big House. Was the loss to Montana a fluke, or a sign of steep decline from one of the Pac-12’s most important programs?

• Colorado’s showdown with No. 5 Texas A&M provides the conference a second opportunity to topple the SEC — to prove UCLA’s rousing victory wasn’t an outlier and the Pac-12 can, in fact, hold its own against the king.