Pac-12 Hotline: Seeds set for Las Vegas; NCAA options dwindle as Oregon falters; POY race down to two

Most likely, the Pac-12 will send three teams to the NCAAs (Arizona, UCLA and USC), unless there’s an upset winner in the conference tournament.

Will someone morph into the 2022 version of Oregon State?

Both Arizona State and Colorado have won seven of their past eight games, and the Ducks, as poorly as they have played recently, own two victories over UCLA and pushed Arizona to the brink in Tucson.

We don’t give any of them much chance to collect the trophy.

Why? They’re on the same side of the bracket, so only one can reach the championship, and it’s Arizona’s side of the bracket.

The path would require a victory over the top-seeded Wildcats in the quarterfinals (for ASU) or semifinals (for Oregon or Colorado) and then a win over either USC or UCLA in the finals, assuming one of the L.A. schools advances.

It’s unlikely, sure. But it’s more likely than Oregon, Colorado or WSU claiming an at-large berth.

3. Embarrassment looms