Pac-12 Hotline: September games on Pac-12 Networks will boost late-season exposure

Five need-to-knows for Week 4:

1. For fans frustrated by the glut of games on the Pac-12 Networks last week — seven! — the broadcast lineup Saturday brings little relief: Three of the six matchups, including all the afternoon kickoffs, are on the Pac-12 Networks.

Next week isn’t much different: Three of the five games are on the networks.

If you’re scoring at home — and admittedly, the Hotline is probably alone in this regard — the season-to-date totals work out like this, per our research:

• 35 games owned by the Pac-12 (i.e., home games)

• 22 games on the Pac-12 Networks

• 13 games on ESPN or Fox networks

That’s not exactly an optimum breakdown for media exposure, but the math is more favorable than it appears.

Fox and ESPN are scheduled to air 44 regular-season games. The fewer they show in September, the more they must broadcast in October and November.

Through Week 5 (Oct. 2), those networks will have shown 14 Pac-12 home games, leaving them with 30 to broadcast over the final eight weeks. Six of those are Friday games, which leaves 24 Saturday windows on Fox or ESPN.