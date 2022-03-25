Pac-12 Hotline: Should we have seen Wildcats' loss coming? Our search for answers

Arizona’s credentials — not to mention the aura it carried into the NCAAs with a 31-3 record — were inflated by its dominance of a mediocre conference.

How do we know the Pac-12 was mediocre during the regular season?

Because it won just 67% of its nonconference games and was 2-11 against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25.

Because it received just three NCAA Tournament bids, one less than the Mountain West, and sent just two teams into the second round.

The Pac-12 had two superior teams this season, and one of them, UCLA, was rarely healthy.

The Wildcats were the one-eyed team in the conference of the blind, which made for a gaudy résumé.

It also made them appear better than they were.

Put another way: Their weaknesses were rarely exposed.

The evidence for our theory doesn’t end with the 12-point loss to Houston. The Wildcats were pushed to overtime in the second round by the No. 9 seed, TCU, which finished fifth in the Big 12.