Pac-12 Hotline: Some updated football predictions for '21 season

In the North, the quality starts to erode midway down, after Oregon and Washington and perhaps Cal, as well.

Welcome to our look at the division races — the first installment in the Hotline’s series assessing the state of Pac-12 football in the aftermath of spring practice.

Previous projections, from our January breakdown, are noted.

North

1. Oregon (previous: 2). The outlook for the Ducks has improved since January and is partly based on Anthony Brown emerging as the clear leader in the quarterback competition, thus creating a needed hierarchy and level of stability. Questions remain about the offensive line, the receivers and the defensive backfield, but only to the extent that those units are championship-worthy. The front seven should be ferocious and offset weaknesses elsewhere.

2. Washington (previous: 1). The primary reason for the North shakeup is the injury to UW edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who will miss most, if not all of the season. (His Achilles tear is the most significant spring injury in the conference, by far.) The Huskies should have the best offensive line in the league and a solid defense. But are they dynamic enough on either side of the ball to outlast the Ducks? Are there enough big plays in the pipeline?