Pac-12 Hotline: Stanford’s stunner, ASU’s statement, questionable calls and big drives

The Sun Devils are a mystery no more after dominating UCLA in the second half of a 42-23 win at the Rose Bowl. They shut down the Bruins’ ground game and unleashed a series of big plays against UCLA’s hyper-aggressive defense. In so doing, ASU established itself as the team to beat in the South. At least until next week.

Salvation of the season: Washington State

The Cougars used a stout defensive effort to defeat Cal 21-6 in Berkeley and keep their postseason hopes alive. Had they lost, and dropped to 1-4, the bowl math would have turned exceedingly difficult. But at 2-3, the Cougars have a path to the postseason and absolutely no other controversies or distractions that could possibly derail their recovery. Err …

Player of the week: ASU receiver Ricky Pearsall

Let’s first acknowledge that USC wideout Drake London was stupendous at Colorado and has been the best player in the conference all season — offense, defense, anywhere. But in our view, USC would have handled the Buffaloes without a superior performance by London. We selected Pearsall because of two huge plays (touchdown catches of 65 and 54 yards) in a close game that will impact the South race.

Absence of the week: Oregon playcaller Joe Moorhead