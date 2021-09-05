Pac-12 Hotline: The best and worst of Week One, from UCLA’s spirited victory to late-game collapses

Sure, it came against an FCS opponent (Weber State) — and with a long, disruptive weather delay. But Brewer gave every indication he’s equipped to lead Utah’s charge for the division title.

Also, none of the other first-year starters across the conference were remotely worthy of the honor.

Biggest fourth-down gamble: Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith

Trailing by two points at Purdue midway through the fourth quarter, the Beavers faced fourth-and-2 at their own 37.

Smith went for the first down with a low-percentage downfield pass from Chance Nolan to Tyjon Lindsey that fell incomplete.

Purdue took over and was in the end zone six plays later to take a 23-14 lead.

We didn’t mind the fourth-down gamble so much as the risk level of play itself.

Most wasted opportunities: Arizona

There’s plenty of competition for this, um, honor. But the Wildcats were selected because of the stakes (debut for coach Jedd Fisch), the winnable nature of the game and the number of bungled chances in the 24-16 loss to BYU.