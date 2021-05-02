Pac-12 Hotline: The conference's NFL Draft perspective (it’s not as bad as it looks)

The Pac-12 produced fewer NFL Draft selections than it has in eight years and less than half as many as the SEC. It trailed the Big Ten and ACC by large margins, as well.

On the surface, the weekend couldn’t have gone much worse.

But in the year of COVID, the surface is a fraught place to be. To cast final judgment on the Pac-12’s overall performance in Cleveland, a hefty dose of context is required.

The 28 total selections represent the fewest since the 2013 draft and a 12.5% year-over-year decrease.

However, the Pac-12 had substantially fewer players in the draft. Following the truncated season, a plethora of upperclassmen took advantage of the free year of eligibility and opted to return to school for 2021.

As a result, the pool of available prospects dropped from 57 in last year’s draft to 43 this weekend, according to the master list of players on NFL.com.

Put another way: The conference had 25 percent fewer players in the draft but only 12.5 percent fewer draft selections.

Of the 43 available, 28 were picked — or 65 percent, a higher selection rate than the conference delivered last year (56 percent) with what could be considered a normal talent pool.