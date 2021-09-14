Pac-12 Hotline: The process behind the weekly ESPN and Fox football selections

The process of determining which games are on which networks at which times typically begins in January, when ESPN and Fox gather as much information about the upcoming season as possible. Out of that comes a massive database with all the games for each of the 10 conferences.

The networks determine the weekly selection order within each league. In the case of the Pac-12, the only conference with an independent network, ESPN and Fox take contractual obligations with the Pac-12 Networks into account (more on that below).

In late May or early June, the kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, plus the so-called special date games (Thursdays or Fridays), are announced.

At that point, the process takes a hiatus until the season begins. Once the results start rolling in, the programming executives evaluate the value of any given upcoming game.

Rocke holds daily conversations with all three network partners, but at the heart of the process lies an unavoidable conflict:

ESPN and Fox are motivated to show the best matchups in the most desirable broadcast windows each week — to drive ratings — but their plans don’t always serve the best interest of the participating teams, the fans or the conference.