Pac-12 Hotline: There's one obvious choice to replace Sean Miller at Arizona

We get the push for a member of the Arizona basketball family, but every option brings significant risk — except Steve Kerr, who isn’t an option.

In our opinion, one name stands above all others.

One name guarantees the Wildcats a return to glory.

One name will elicit a sense of dread from every program in the Pac-12.

The Wildcats should open the vault, pay Eric Musselman whatever it takes, then kick back and watch him raise the program to its historical standard.

Musselman is a better coach than anyone who has been connected to the job since Miller’s dismissal.

He’s the son of an NBA coach and a former NBA coach himself, until a DUI arrest and losing season cost him a job in Sacramento.

From there, Musselman rebuilt his reputation by becoming an assistant coach for two college teams, Arizona State and LSU.

How many former NBA coaches put their ego in the closet and agree to become college assistants? Musselman wanted to keep coaching, his best (only?) option was the college route, and he knew he had to learn the nuances.

Once learned, twice applied: