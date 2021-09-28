Pac-12 Hotline: Through first month, Pac-12 officiating has actually been … good?

• And above all, there have been no mistakes that generate headlines, require public admissions of guilt and undermine the credibility of the product.

Unlike, ahem, the SEC.

Two weeks ago, SEC officials skipped a down in the Auburn-Penn State game, forcing the following mea culpa from the conference office:

“At 11:45 in the 2nd quarter, Penn State throws an incomplete pass that was judged to be Intentional Grounding. The crew’s enforcement of the penalty erroneously set the down to 3rd; the correct down should have been 2nd. The replay booth was consulted to confirm the down prior to the punt. The replay booth had the down as 4th down as well. The error was discovered during the media timeout that followed the punt and by rule it could not be corrected at that time.”

The Pac-12 scoffs in the SEC’s general direction.

In the interest of transparency, please know that the Hotline watches a lot of Pac-12 football, but we don’t see every play in every game.

To test our theory on officiating, we reached out to beat reporters across the conference, to TV analysts who have been critical of the Pac-12 in the past and even to a coach.