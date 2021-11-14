Pac-12 Hotline: Titles on hold, coaching chaos and QB mayhem

ASU’s come-from-behind win at Washington was tense down the stretch, but we found the afternoon affair in Tucson more interesting and entertaining. The quality of offense was better, and the prospect of a 24-point underdog taking down the South frontrunner added to the drama. Arizona’s touchdown off a blocked punt with 10 minutes remaining created a two-point game and forced the Utes to execute under pressure.

Team of the week: Oregon State

The Beavers took advantage of an optimal situation — Stanford started a true freshman quarterback — to register a 35-14 victory and secure their first bowl bid since 2013. Jonathan Smith’s rebuild is ahead of schedule considering this was just his third full (non-pandemic) season in charge.

QB of the week: Oregon’s Anthony Brown

Brown was efficient through the air, completing 17 of 22 attempts. But his greater contribution came on the ground, where he established season highs with 17 carries for 123 yards, Yet again, he did everything required for victory and played his best when the Ducks needed him most.

Player of the week (non-QB): Arizona State’s Rachaad White