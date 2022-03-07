 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pac-12 Hotline: Tommy Lloyd an easy pick for Pac-12 Coach of the Year
Pac-12 Hotline: Tommy Lloyd an easy pick for Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd talks to his players during a timeout in Thursday's win over Stanford in McKale Center.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Pac-12 will announce its men’s basketball postseason award winners and all-conference teams on Tuesday morning, based on a vote of the head coaches.

We expect it to reflect the events of the past three months: Arizona will dominate.

Unwilling to wait for official results, the Hotline opted to call its shots here and now …

Coach of the Year: Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd

Lloyd’s system was a perfect fit for the returning talent and resulted in success beyond all reasonable expectations, with a rookie coach crafting a No. 1 seed out of inherited personnel. As we wrote recently, Lloyd replacing Sean Miller unfolded in comparable schematic fashion to former UA Wildcat Steve Kerr taking over the Warriors from Mark Jackson. In each case, the switch from a grinding style of play to a free-flowing system based on spacing and ball movement allowed the returning talent to blossom. Also considered: Nobody.

Player of the Year: Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin

This two-player race featured the classic contrast: Mathurin was the best player on the best team — and is the Pac-12’s top NBA prospect — while Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr. led the conference in scoring and steals and did more than anyone to elevate his team. (From a value standpoint, Brown’s performance was unmatched.) Had the Huskies finished in the top-four, not in a logjam in the middle of the standings, we would have picked Brown. But Arizona’s dominance of the league — not to mention two decisive wins over Washington — tipped our decision to Mathurin. Also considered: Brown

Freshman of the Year: Stanford’s Harrison Ingram

As with Coach of the Year, there was no serious competition in this category. Ingram, a former five-star recruit, was the best performer (10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game) in what we consider a mediocre group of freshmen. It wasn’t long ago that the Pac-12’s rookie classes would feature three or four one-and-done talents. This year, there was just one. Also considered: Nobody

Defensive Player of the Year: Arizona’s Christian Koloko

The 7-foot-1 junior averaged 2.45 blocks per game in league play and probably altered an additional seven or eight shots each game. His presence was the foundation of a defense that ranks in the top-15 nationally in efficiency (per the Pomeroy ratings). Oh, and Koloko averaged seven rebounds per game, as well. Also considered: UCLA’s Jaylen Clark

All-Conference Selections

(The Pac-12 will name a 10-man first team and a five-man second team. We prefer the old-fashioned structure of three five-man teams. And please note: Our picks were weighted heavily to performance in conference games.)

FIRST TEAM

Washington G Terrell Brown Jr.

Arizona G Bennedict Mathurin

USC F Isaiah Mobley

Colorado F Jabari Walker

Arizona C Christian Koloko

SECOND TEAM

WSU G Michael Flowers

UCLA G Johnny Juzang

Oregon G Will Richardson

UCLA F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Arizona F Azoulas Tubelis

THIRD TEAM

Cal G Jordan Shepherd

UCLA G Tyger Campbell

ASU G Marreon Jackson

USC F Drew Peterson

Colorado F Evan Battey

ALL-DEFENSE

UCLA G Jaylen Clark

Arizona G Dalen Terry

Washington G Terrell Brown

ASU G Marreon Jackson

Arizona C Christian Koloko

ALL-FRESHMAN

Colorado G KJ Simpson

Utah G Lazar Stefanovic

OSU F Glenn Taylor Jr.

WSU F Mouhamed Gueye

Stanford F Harrison Ingram

ALL-NEWCOMER

(intra-conference transfers not included)

WSU G Michael Flowers (from South Alabama)

Cal G Jordan Shepherd (Charlotte)

USC G Boogie Ellis (Memphis)

ASU G Marreon Jackson (Toledo)

Washington F Emmitt Matthews Jr. (West Virginia)

Comments/explanations: We debated Mobley and Juzang for the final first-team spot. One factor working against Juzang: He missed 25% of UCLA’s league games … Koloko was an easy pick for the first five because of his impact on both ends … Had Cal managed two or three more wins, Shepherd would have been a second-team selection … Arizona’s Terry was placed on the all-defensive team in part to serve as a means of acknowledging his overall contributions … We considered all three Oregon transfers for the newcomer team but felt they canceled each other out in terms of impact, compared to each of the listed selections … Colorado’s Simpson will be the best point guard in the conference in two years, if not next season.

