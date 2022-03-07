Pac-12 Hotline: Tommy Lloyd an easy pick for Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Comments/explanations: We debated Mobley and Juzang for the final first-team spot. One factor working against Juzang: He missed 25% of UCLA’s league games … Koloko was an easy pick for the first five because of his impact on both ends … Had Cal managed two or three more wins, Shepherd would have been a second-team selection … Arizona’s Terry was placed on the all-defensive team in part to serve as a means of acknowledging his overall contributions … We considered all three Oregon transfers for the newcomer team but felt they canceled each other out in terms of impact, compared to each of the listed selections … Colorado’s Simpson will be the best point guard in the conference in two years, if not next season.