Pac-12 Hotline: UCLA first, Arizona ninth in conference in early hoops projections

2. Oregon: The clear pick for second, not because the rotation is airtight but because there are fewer concerns in Eugene than anywhere else but Westwood. Oregon lost its best players in Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi, but underrated point guard Will Richardson should provide a steady hand, and a slew of quality options exist up front. The Ducks will rely heavily on transfers to provide scoring and defense on the wings, but they’re first-class arrivals: Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma) and Jacob Young (Rutgers).

3. USC: Admittedly, this pick is made with some trepidation, for the Trojans lost more than Evan Mobley; they also must replace the invaluable Tahj Eaddy. We expect Isaiah Mobley, who passed on the draft, to fill the role of a No. 1 option. And to replace Eaddy on the wing, USC welcomes Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis, a San Diego native who averaged 10.2 points for the Tigers. Otherwise, the rotation is largely intact with point guard Ethan Anderson, wings Isaiah White and Drew Peterson, plus forwards Chevez Goodwin and Max Agbonkpolo.