Pac-12 Hotline: UCLA on top of conference power ratings after impressive start to season

The Pac-12 power ratings are based entirely on the scoreboard, except when they aren’t …

1. UCLA (2-0)

Result: Beat No. 16 LSU 38-27

Next up: Idle (then vs. Fresno State, Sept. 18)

Comment: The Bruins were 12-to-1 to win the conference championship prior to the season. Right about now, with that running game, they should be even money.

2. USC (1-0)

Result: Beat San Jose State 30-7

Next up: vs. Stanford (7:30 p.m., Ch. 11)

Comment: Maybe we’re overreacting, but the way defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has his unit pressuring the pocket and flying to the ball reminds us of the epic 2008 defense that held eight opponents to single digits.

3. Oregon (1-0)

Result: Beat Fresno State 31-24

Next up: at Ohio State (9 a.m., Ch. 11)