Pac-12 Hotline: UCLA won’t play Arizona even though both teams have openings. Here's why.

OK, so why wouldn’t the conference direct UCLA, which is finally healthy, to play Arizona this weekend?

All indications suggest the Bruins were willing.

“I know it would be a loss but I’d take the Lakers at this point because our guys want to play,” Cronin told reporters this week.

From here, the answer’s clear:

It doesn’t serve the Pac-12 basketball brand, or help the conference meet its strategic goal, to match the Bruins against Arizona — blue blood against blue blood, No. 5 against No. 8 — when one of them hasn’t played a game in four weeks.

And for much of that time, the Bruins couldn’t even practice.

They are, effectively, starting over.

If the conference office wants a showcase game that pairs its best programs, raises the Pac-12’s basketball profile and impresses the NCAA Tournament selection committee, this is not the right time for tipoff.

It’s the most valuable game of the season, the Pac-12’s Ace of Spades. You don’t play that card when one team hasn’t competed in 20-something days. It would be operational mismanagement.