Pac-12 Hotline: Utah and WSU shine, Washington falters and Oregon escapes

Replacement player of the week: Oregon TB Travis Dye

Normally a second stringer, Dye is good enough to carry the load for numerous teams in the conference. He proved that once again Friday in his first game starting for the injured CJ Verdell. Dye rushed for 145 yards and caught seven passes for 73 yards, leading Oregon’s otherwise rickety offense.

Collapse of the week: Arizona State

The Sun Devils looked the part of the best team in the conference in the first half and were 30 minutes from taking complete control of the South Division. Then they got punched in the mouth … and crumbled. (We thought they were beyond the point of wilting in big games given the upgrades along the lines of scrimmage.) But the Devils aren’t done just yet. If they regroup, win out and get some help, the division title will follow.

Collapse of the season: Washington

Had you told us prior to Week One that the Huskies would be 2-4 at this point — with a loss to Montana, one of the worst offenses in the country and a deeply frustrated fan base — the Hotline would have asked for the coordinates to your universe. Coach Jimmy Lake cannot let his ego get the best of him. He must acknowledge changes are needed. And he must make them.